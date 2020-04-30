The Aiken Department of Public Safety has received several complaints of businesses not following COVID-19 guidelines, however, police say the complaints they've received have not been corroborated.
Businesses are required to operate under strict social distancing guidelines per orders by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.
Businesses must ensure their brick-and-mortar locations are only at 20% capacity, or have 5 customers per every 1,000 square feet.
Public Safety officers have been proactively checking in with businesses to ensure they are following guidelines set by the governor, said Lt. Brian Key with ADPS.
Out of several complaints reported, only one complaint of a nonessential business remaining open just after the governor's order was issued was found to be out of compliance.
The business, whose name was not disclosed by Public Safety, received a warning and quickly followed the governor's orders, Key said.
"I think it’s a perception thing," Key said. "If you have a store that’s over 1,000 square feet, which we have a few of, you can have a lot of people in there; and the parking lot can look full, and it’s still nowhere near that occupancy because it’s such a big store. I think a lot of citizens are just seeing, ‘Hey the parking lot is full. They can’t be following the guidelines.'"
Key said Public Safety does not "get a complaint and sit on it."
Once a complaint is received, officers who routinely check in with businesses are called to investigate the complaint.
The first time a business is found not in compliance, Key said Public Safety will issue a warning and educate the business on the governor's guidelines.
"If we went back and it was obvious that the business just wasn’t being in compliance intentionally, then we would issue a citation under the governor’s order,” Key said.
As of Wednesday, no citations have been made for a business not following guidelines in Aiken.
Public Safety still encourages shoppers to file complaints through the department if residents believe a store is not following guidelines.
Complaints can be shared by calling ADPS' non-emergent line at 803-642-7620.