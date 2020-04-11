The Shepeard Community Blood Center this week said it was looking for plasma donors who have fully recovered from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The convalescent plasma sought contains antibodies that attack the virus and, thus, can be used in the treatment of other high-risk patients.
"We need more people who have had COVID-19 and are now completely recovered to consider donating," Melinda Woodell, Shepeard's apheresis program director, said in a statement.
Similar plasma treatments have been studied during the SARS, MERS and H1N1 outbreaks, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. "Although promising," the FDA said in guidance issued this month, "convalescent plasma" treatments for COVID-19 are still regarded as "investigational."
"Further investigation is still necessary to determine if convalescent plasma might shorten the duration of illness, reduce morbidity, or prevent death associated with COVID-19," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Two people who have recovered from novel coronavirus infection have, as of April 9, donated plasma to Shepeard Community Blood Center, which has branches in Aiken and Augusta.
"I just hope this treatment is effective for COVID-19 patients in critical condition like some of the initial studies describe," said Steve Perry, the first plasma donor, in a statement provided by the center.
To be eligible to donate convalescent plasma, one must, among other things, have tested positive for the disease, fully recovered and be able to pass a regular blood donor questionnaire and physical.
Donating plasma takes approximately one hour, according to Woodell, and could help up to four patients.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms can sometimes take two weeks to develop. No vaccine currently exists.