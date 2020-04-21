Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and the Aiken Standard and the City of Aiken collaborated on a project to plant more than 200 blue spruce tree seeds.
After the city's annual Earth Day activities were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Aiken Standard Publisher Rhonda Overbey consulted with District 1 Aiken City Council member Gail Diggs and Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh, and the planting plans were put into place.
A group of Aiken Standard and City of Aiken Parks and Recreation Department staffers met Tuesday to plant the seeds in different sections of Generations Park, mere miles from the Aiken Standard's headquarters.
There were about 20 Aiken Standard staff there on a clear, sunny and breezy day along with a half dozen City of Aiken employees to assist.
"The Aiken Standard has been here for over 150 years, and obviously we feel the need to give back," Overbey said. "It just feels good that we're going to be able to put something sustainable in the ground that hopefully is going to be here until the next generation."
Planting the future
Blue spruce trees are indigenous to the Rocky Mountains and other parts of North America but manage to thrive just about anywhere they are planted, including drier places like the South.
Having such a durable plant growing in Aiken can mirror the community's durability throughout the pandemic, Diggs said.
"I think this community has done a good job with providing for those who are less fortunate," Diggs said, pointing out efforts by the Golden Harvest Food Bank, the Aiken County school system's food distributions and even the city's small-business revolving loans program that has kept many businesses afloat.
While cases of the coronavirus continues to rise and cause further uncertainty, Diggs tries to remain hopeful that Aiken's residents will one day be able to be together again – and perhaps one day be able to gather under the shade of the fully-grown blue spruce trees.
"I know that God is in control," Diggs said. "We don't know how long this thing is going to affect us, but we've still got to be hopeful … and continue to look out for each other."
Additional seeds will be donated to Aiken High School.
"Today was special because many of the Aiken Standard staff have not seen one another, in person, since the middle of March," Overbey said. "Being able to come together, give back and plan for the future with an action as a simple as planting a seed for the next generation to enjoy was very meaningful to us. This community has supported us for 153 years and, we say it often, and it's as true now as ever: Our roots run deep in Aiken."