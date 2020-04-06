The first positive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the highly contagious novel coronavirus, has been reported at the Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 construction site.

Georgia Power, one of four joint owners of the nuclear plant near Waynesboro, Georgia, learned of the positive test result Saturday, a spokesperson told the Aiken Standard Monday.

The company is awaiting results on 14 other tests. Fifty-six people at the construction site have tested negative, the spokesperson said.

Georgia Power took "immediate action," the spokesperson explained, to identify, notify and send home workers who were in close proximity to the person who ultimately tested positive.

"These team members will remain home in self-isolation and monitor their health for symptoms," the spokesperson said.

Plant Vogtle, about an hour south of Aiken, is home to two operating nuclear reactors, Units 1 and 2. Two more, Units 3 and 4, are under construction. Late last month, the Unit 4 containment vessel top was put in place; the Unit 3 top was placed approximately one year ago.

The nuclear expansion workforce at Units 3 and 4 comprises roughly 9,000 people.

"Proactive actions have been taken to both prevent the spread of the virus and protect the safety and health of the site workforce," the spokesperson said.

Georgia Power's parent company in a recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing warned that the novel coronavirus pandemic — and its prospective supply chain, labor market and energy demand upheavals — "could disrupt or delay construction, testing, supervisory and support activities at Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4."

It is too soon, though, to know the exact schedule and budget implications, the filing states.

Once complete, Units 3 and 4 will be the first new reactors in the U.S. in decades. A relatively similar project in South Carolina, at V.C. Summer, was abandoned in 2017.