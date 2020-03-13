A worker at Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro, Georgia, is being tested for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement from Georgia Power, one of four joint owners there.
The person being tested is a non-manual worker at the under-construction Units 3 and 4 site, not the operating side at Units 1 and 2. A company statement did not offer further information about the person.
Recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other medical professionals are being closely monitored, Georgia Power said.
"Georgia Power's focus is always on protecting the safety and health of workers at the site and the company is taking every action to prepare for impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," the company said, continuing, "Our proactive steps are designed to both prevent the spread of the virus and protect the safety and well-being of the site workforce."
Dozens of cases of COVID-19, the disease brought on by the novel coronavirus, have been confirmed in Georgia as of early Friday morning. One person in the state has died.
The 67-year-old man, according to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and the state health department, had underlying medical issues.
Most of the cases in the Peach State are in the northwest region, including Cobb, Fulton and Dekalb counties.
No cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Aiken County.