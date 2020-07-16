While dealing with the challenges created by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Aiken Steeplechase Association is “still pushing” to get work done as quickly as possible on its new venue, said the organization’s president, Paul Sauerborn, during a telephone interview Wednesday.
The racecourse is scheduled to be ready in time to serve as the site of the 2021 Aiken Fall Steeplechase.
Plans call for the 2021 Aiken Spring Steeplechase to be conducted at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field, which is the existing venue for Steeplechase Association events.
In June 2019, the Steeplechase Association announced plans to relocate the Spring and Fall steeplechases in the near future. At the time, the organization was searching for a new site and was planning for the 2021 Spring Steeplechase to be its final event conducted at Bruce’s Field.
Then, early this year, the organization finalized a deal to purchase approximately 140 acres of property for $2.112 million.
The land is on the inside of the portion of the Aiken bypass known as Rudy Mason Parkway. Bordering the property are Richland Avenue East and Old Wagener Road.
Because of COVID-19, the Steeplechase Association canceled the 2020 editions of the Spring Steeplechase and Fall Steeplechase, and the result of those decisions is the loss of important revenue streams for the nonprofit.
“It’s certainly going to affect us a lot), but we do have reserves we’ve kept on hand for rainy day issues,” Sauerborn said. “We hate to use them because of the fact that the coronavirus has impacted us like this, but we are continuing to march on. We’ve got good support from the banks and everybody else, so I think we’re doing good.”
During its meeting Tuesday at the Municipal Building, the Aiken Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend to Aiken City Council the approval of the Steeplechase Association’s request for annexation by the city of the new venue’s property.
The land currently is in Aiken County’s Industrial Development zoning district. The proposed city zoning for the property is Planned Residential.
In addition, the Planning Commission also voted unanimously to recommend to City Council the approval of the Steeplechase Association’s concept plan for the venue.
Besides the racecourse, facilities would include a tower, stables, pavilion, spectators’ berm, event parking and a well and a pump house.
“Temporary facilities are anticipated to be used initially, and potentially (there will be) transitioning to more permanent structures,” according to the concept plan.
Also in the plan is a proposal for a 14-acre future commercial area along Richland Avenue East and Old Wagener Road.
The area could be made available to “a commercial entity that might want to buy it (to use for a purpose) that would be consistent with our mission,” Sauerborn said. “In other words, let’s say a motel wanted to get involved because of our venue and they wanted to buy some of that commercial property. That would be something that we would entertain. We just wanted to make sure we covered all of our bases for any future use for further development of the property.”
Nobody spoke in support of or against the annexation request and concept plan during the Planning Commission’s meeting.
Meanwhile, the Steeplechase Association is making progress on the new venue in other ways.
“There are a lot of things in motion,” Sauerborn said. “Right now we are finalizing the engineering for some of the grading that is going to be required for the track (racecourse) itself. It (the grading work) should commence within the next three to four weeks, hopefully. It has to be graded to a certain specification. That’s a dimension that has come into play that has put us back (behind schedule) just a little, but not much.”
After the grading is completed, “the other things that will fall into place immediately are fencing and irrigation,” Sauerborn continued. “They are going to be running electrical (power) into the facility. And we’re working with the South Carolina Department of Transportation on validating the four access points that we’ve identified.”
Grass for the racecourse is scheduled to be planted in late February or March of next year, Sauerborn added.