Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.