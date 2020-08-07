After receiving many calls from the community about COVID-19 concerns, pharmacist Zoom Heaton decided to host free coronavirus testing for the community at TLC Medical Centre.
She asked people to arrive at 9 a.m. on Friday, when the pharmacy opens, but some people were lined up two hours early.
"We were already working with the lab to get antibody testing for the community," Heaton said. "Cases were rising and people were panicking ... they were asking, 'Where can I get this done?'"
Heaton, who owns TLC Medical Centre, decided to partner with Lab 24, a medical laboratory based in Florida, to offer the event.
"There's a lot of people who don't know where to go," Heaton said. "They're scared, and they're scared to go to a clinic."
Thanks to a federal grant, the lab was able to provide the testing for free to Medicaid or Medicare recipients and to those who are uninsured.
COVID-19 symptoms were not required to receive a test, something that was appreciated by many of those in attendance.
"I'm young and I work in the medical field, so I just want to make sure everybody's safe and I'm safe," said Sha Bellamy, who arrived mid-morning for a test. "I'm grateful, 'cause they won't take you anywhere else if you don't have the symptoms."
Ann and Larry Young were also in line early. Their daughter, who lives with them, previously tested positive for COVID-19.
"It's a precaution for us," Larry Young said. According to Young, both he and his wife have chronic health conditions, and they wanted to be tested for the sake of their health.
Whether they were experiencing symptoms or just wanted to be cautious, most people in line seemed well aware of the potential dangers of COVID-19. But it's the people who don't worry about the illness that concern Heaton.
"Some people need to see symptoms," Heaton said. "They need to see themselves get sick or someone who has breathing problems ... to think it might be COVID-19."
Heaton said she has spent countless hours researching the most up-to-date statistics and studies on coronavirus but claims there is a massive amount of information that is still unknown about the "monster" virus.
"The only thing we know at this point that may stop the replication of this virus is zinc," Heaton said.
According to Heaton, zinc can play a major role in boosting the immune system. But zinc needs an ionophore, a fat-soluble substance that can transport non-fat soluble elements across the cell membrane, to be properly absorbed in a way that can stop viral replication.
Heaton said she encourages her clients to start boosting their immune system, including with zinc ionophores, before they get sick to give themselves the best chance of staying healthy during the pandemic.
"The most important thing for everyone to do is wear a mask," Heaton said. "It's not political. We have to get away from that and realize this is about our safety ... Prevention is key. That includes the mask, that includes the hand-washing."
The lab is expected to deliver Friday's testing results within 4-5 business days. Patients with a negative test will receive an email notification, and those with a positive test will receive a phone call.