After COVID-19 threw the world into a shadow of uncertainty for months, some people are beginning to return to their normal daily routines. But for those who are especially at-risk of developing serious complications for the virus, their isolation continues.
Studies have shown that long-term isolation can cause or exacerbate mental illnesses such as anxiety and depression.
But owning a pet can help alleviate some of those issues, according to the American Heart Association (AHA).
"Cardiovascular disease remains the No. 1 killer of all Americans," said AHA Executive Director Kayla Kranenberg. "To turn the tide, we must tackle the problem in innovative ways. Human and pet interaction can lead to better physical and mental health. Studies have shown that pet ownership is associated with increased exercise and fitness levels, lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, decreased stress, and greater overall happiness and well-being.”
Dog owners are more likely to engage in physical activity than people who don't own dogs, according to the AHA. Exercise is the most important factor in improving heart health, and good physical health can sometimes help improve mental health.
Studies have also shown that owning pets can help reduce stress and anxiety. According to AHA research, pets can also be useful in reducing work-related stress and promoting productivity among employees.
Betsy Westover, a local who is heavily involved with the CSRA Heart Walk, said her dogs, Farley and Matilda, help make "life worth living."
"They keep me active with our three walks per day, playing in the back yard, walking with the Aiken Dog Walk Facebook group (when we can do that), and traveling with them all over," Westover said. "They definitely are good for my mental and spiritual health. There is nothing like the unconditional love of a dog."
Westover, who described herself as an introvert, said her dogs have also helped her meet other people. She takes them to the CSRA Heart Walk every year.
Employees at the Aiken County Animal Shelter have also seen a recent uptick in adoptions due to the amount of people searching for a pet during the coronavirus pandemic.
"If you have an underlying health condition, or if you're a senior citizen, it can be very scary for everyone to suddenly be out doing things," said Kathy Jacobs, program coordinator for FOTAS. "Having a pet can help take their minds off of it. They just radiate happiness."
Jacobs said the shelter recently saw most of its animals adopted, though they are expecting a second wave with puppy and kitten season underway. Adopters have ranged from elderly people looking for something to do while they stay indoors – such as fostering kittens – to families looking for pets to spend time with their children.
"It gives them a purpose," Jacobs said.