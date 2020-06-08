Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a summertime icon in Aiken continues to blossom.
The Peach Pit, a tented fruit stand, opened Memorial Day with troves of fragrant peaches and plump plumbs awaiting hungry customers, and has been operating with the coronavirus in mind.
"We had someone who didn't want contact at all ... so they called, put their cash in the trunk," the stand's owner, Jodi Tyler, said with a laugh. "When [customers] do line up, they distance themselves ... and we put on masks if [a customer] is wearing one."
Tyler's daughters, Caroline, 17, and Abigail, 13, are helping run the stand this year, which has been a much-needed distraction from their school closing down from the virus.
"It kept me on track, and it gave me a very convenient place to work on my school work," Caroline said. "[Working here] keeps me busy and gives me something to do. [My friends] think it's really cool ... and come sit out here with me sometimes."
Tyler and her family gained ownership of the business three years ago. It is set up along Whiskey Road at Tyler's Tire & Auto Center, which her husband runs.
While other grocery stores are within close proximity to the stand, Tyler said that many customers still chose their produce, all of which is picked fresh each morning from Satcher Farms in Johnston, over that of a store.
"[Our peaches] don't go through a packing plant ... and packing plants rinse the peaches ... and naturally rinses off so much of the flavor," Tyler said. "Ours have never been rinsed, and you get that full, impacted flavor."
A quick drive to Satcher Farms keeps the stand from running out of product while any leftover peaches are often sold at a cheaper deal by the end of the day. Those that remain unsold are made into compost or given to a farmer with pigs, Tyler said.
The Peach Pit is located at 1518 Whiskey Road and operates Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The stand will close for the season around Labor Day, Tyler said.
The Tylers also sell their produce at the Aiken County Farmer's Market on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 11.