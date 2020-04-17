A part-time employee who worked briefly at Pepper Hill Rehab and Nursing Home in Aiken has tested positive for coronavirus, staff at the facility have confirmed.
According to Melissa Oden, the facility's owner, the employee who tested positive for COVID-19 worked at the facility for just two days.
The employee, who has not been named, worked in an "isolated unit," according to Oden.
"No one has shown any signs of (coronavirus) symptoms," Oden said about the residents.
Additional staff who worked in the unit are being tested as a precaution, Oden said.
On Friday, state health authorities announced 163 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed statewide, including three new cases in Aiken County.
Seven more people have died from the virus, according to the S.C. Department of Environmental Control.
Three of the deaths occurred in elderly patients with underlying health conditions. The remaining deaths occurred in three elderly patients and one middle-aged patient, none of whom had underlying health conditions.
None of the deaths reported Friday occurred in Aiken County.
As of April 17, South Carolina's coronavirus case count topped 4,000, with 116 reported deaths.
In Aiken County, 66 people have been diagnosed with the virus, and three have died.