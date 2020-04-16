There was a traffic jam on Aiken’s Southside a little after 4 p.m. Thursday, but it didn’t happen on Whiskey Road.
The location instead was the Hunters Glen neighborhood, where Dianne George is recovering at her home from COVID-19 after being hospitalized in Augusta.
To help her celebrate her victory over the novel coronavirus, South Aiken Baptist Christian School, where George used to work, held a parade.
Thirty-seven cars, SUVs and trucks carrying teachers, students, alumni, parents and others jammed the street in front of George’s house.
The vehicles were decorated with balloons and handmade signs. The messages written on the signs and on windows with markers included “We Love You Mrs. George” and “Praising God for your healing.”
Drivers blew horns, and passengers shouted words of encouragement and waved.
Barb Rollins played her trumpet.
George sat in a folding chair in her front yard while her husband, Harry, who is a nurse and works at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, used a cellphone to take photos.
“Oh my goodness, there are my babies,” exclaimed a smiling George, who waved back and responded with some comments of her own.
“That was great,” she said afterward. “I really have missed working and seeing all the kids.”
George left South Aiken Baptist after the 2018-2019 school year.
She was there more than 10 years. George taught kindergarten to begin with and then she became an art teacher.
George didn’t know about the parade beforehand. Her husband got her to go outside without revealing the real reason.
“I had no idea,” George said. “It was quite a surprise.”
Because George has underlying health issues, her coronavirus diagnosis was alarming news.
She was hospitalized April 4, and she spent three days on a ventilator.
George was discharged April 13.
“I slept through a lot of it when I was intubated,” she said.
Before that, “I was just exhausted,” George remembered. “I had chills and fever, and my head felt like it was splitting in two.”
She experienced shortness of breath, “but my head bothered me more,” George said.
When South Aiken Baptist Principal Tonya Bryant and George’s other former colleagues at the school learned about her illness, they were worried and kept each other informed about George's COVID-19 battle even though South Aiken Baptist has been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Once you’ve been associated with South Aiken Baptist Christian School, you are part of our family for life,” Bryant said. “We started our chain email and got it going, saying, ‘Pray for Dianne, pray for Dianne.’”
Thursday’s parade “was my idea,” said Jane Stephens, who teaches high school math at South Aiken Baptist. “I threw it out there, and everybody jumped on board.
“Dianne is a really special person,” she continued. “The last year or so has been really rough on her. Her daughter died, and she (George) has had some health issues. But through it all, she has been incredibly strong, relying on the Lord. She has just been at peace with everything, and her testimony has been incredible. We are just so excited to see her overcome this.”
Parade participants gathered in the parking lot of the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson hotel on Whiskey Road and then headed to George’s House.
Among the South Aiken Baptist students who showed up were Brooke Owens, who is in the ninth grade, and JD Good, who is a junior.
“She was one of my favorite teachers,” said Owens of George. “She was always happy.”
Said Good: “Mrs. George taught me how to draw and paint, and I’ve been painting a lot lately. I want her to know that I appreciate her and am praying for her. I’m really glad she is doing better.”
Bryant said South Aiken Baptist has around 30 teachers. There are approximately 220 students in its 3K through 12th grade programs.