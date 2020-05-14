With Mother's Day and the upcoming Memorial Day holiday having to be a distant affair, the staff at two local nursing homes decided it was time their residents had a much-needed visit – at a respectable distance, of course.
A parade of loved ones, first responders and caregivers greeted residents from their cars and circled from the Pepper Hill Rehab and Nursing Center to Shadow Oaks Assisted Living, delighting all attendees with decorated signs and calls of love.
"It was a lot more special than I thought it was going to be," said Brittany Mitchum activities director.
Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities for seniors have been closed to the public for weeks due to coronavirus so the parade of love was a welcome event.
Nursing home parade brings joy
