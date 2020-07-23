Coronavirus cases are continuing to climb in South Carolina, with 1,538 new cases being reported across the state Thursday.
According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, nine of the new cases are in Aiken County, nine new cases are in Barnwell County and six cases were reported in Edgefield County.
One coronavirus-related death was confirmed in Barnwell County on Thursday. The victim was an elderly individual who died Tuesday, according to DHEC.
No new deaths were reported in Aiken County, where four deaths are currently under investigation by health authorities that have "probable" connections to coronavirus, according to DHEC's website.
As of July 23, a total of 1,097 coronavirus cases have been reported in Aiken County, and 16 deaths.
There are currently 28 people receiving care at Aiken Regional Medical Centers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the hospital announced Thursday. Aiken Regional has also confirmed 12 coronavirus deaths and 359 positive cases.
Previously, hospital data for coronavirus-related issues was collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Trump Administration has shifted that responsibility away from the CDC and is relying on a private technology firm, TeleTracking, to collect the data from hospitals.
Thursday was the first day DHEC reported hospital data through the new system. While waiting for the transition to the Telehealth system, DHEC was reporting hospital info through a state database that "doesn't provide the same level of detail" as the CDC's tracking system, according to a DHEC spokesperson. This caused DHEC's hospital data to be incompletely reported for several days.
According to DHEC, reporting under the TeleTracking system, there are currently 7,998 hospital beds in use – a 64% statewide total hospital bed utilization rate, approximately.
According to DHEC, 1,723 of the beds are occupied by patients due to coronavirus concerns, of which 241 are on ventilators.
However, the agency claims the data is still incomplete as the transition continues, and at least one hospital system has reported difficulties using the new system.
Two new cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, were reported in children under the age of 11 in the Upstate region, DHEC announced Thursday. No information about the children's state of health has been released.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) is "rare, but serious," according to the CDC. The condition causes inflammation in various organs like the heart, lungs, brain, eyes or kidneys, among other areas of the body. Some children who develop the condition have symptoms like fever, bloodshot eyes or abdominal pain.
About 21% of Thursday's COVID-19 tests in South Carolina were positive for the virus.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.