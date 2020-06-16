The USDA has approved requests for both South Carolina and Utah to allow SNAP benefits to be used for online purchases of food.
Approval for SNAP benefit use in online food purchases came Tuesday via the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, according to a press release from the USDA.
"South Carolina received approval from FNS yesterday to authorize certain retail food stores to accept SNAP benefits via online transactions with an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card," said the S.C. Department of Social Services in an email. "Allowing SNAP households to purchase food online is likely to increase participation in social distancing practices recommended by public health officials, and mitigate the risks associated with exposure to COVID-19.
"Once we go live, households across South Carolina will be able to purchase eligible food items online using SNAP benefits. At this time, the only retailers authorized to implement online purchasing in South Carolina are Walmart and Amazon. DSS hopes that local retailers and independent grocers within the state of South Carolina are able to gain authorization from the federal government to participate by the end of the summer, in order to support local businesses and the state’s economy."
An official date for when this change goes into effect has yet to be announced.
"At this time we are anticipating a start date of July 31, 2020, though this is subject to change," the DSS said.
SNAP participants cannot currently use these benefits to purchase food online in South Carolina.
More than 558,000 individuals benefit from SNAP in South Carolina, according to the USDA – approximately 259,000 households. SNAP benefits in S.C. total around $855 million annually.
Online purchasing options for those with SNAP benefits are currently available in more than 35 states.
Expanding the amount of states with online purchasing options for SNAP benefits is part of an effort from federal authorities to provide hunger relief to the growing amount of people impacted by coronavirus, according to the USDA.