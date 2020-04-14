One Aiken County patient and nine other South Carolinians have died from COVID-19 complications, state health authorities said Tuesday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control also announced an additional 115 people tested positive for coronavirus on April 14, including nine Aiken County residents.
The Aiken County patient whose death was reported Tuesday was elderly with underlying health conditions, according to a DHEC news release. No other details on the patient have been released.
Deaths were also reported in Berkeley, Clarendon, Lancaster, Lexington, Richland and Horry counties. Seven of the deaths occurred in elderly patients with underlying health conditions, and one death occurred in a middle-aged patient with underlying health conditions.
The remaining patient was elderly, but it is unknown at this time whether they had additional health problems.
Three people have now died from coronavirus complications in Aiken County and 60 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed locally.
Statewide, 3,553 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus and 97 have died.
According to DHEC, almost 34,000 South Carolinians have currently been tested for coronavirus by both public and private labs, and statewide hospital utilization increased to approximately 52% capacity, leaving over 5,500 hospital beds available in medical facilities across the state.