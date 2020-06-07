Over 300 new coronavirus cases have been reported across the state Sunday with one new case in Aiken County.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday there are 390 new cases and one additional death.
The death occurred in an elderly individual from Darlington County.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 14,286 and those who have died to 546.
Both Aiken and Edgefield County had one new case, according to DHEC.
That brings Aiken County's total to 208 coronavirus cases confirmed by DHEC. Of those diagnosed in Aiken County, eight have died.
The number of new cases reported Sunday by county are:
Abbeville (2), Aiken (1), Anderson (8), Bamberg (4), Beaufort (9), Berkeley (10), Calhoun (1), Charleston (36), Cherokee (3), Chester (3), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (1), Colleton (11), Darlington (2), Dillon (3), Dorchester (8), Edgefield (1), Florence (10), Georgetown (5), Greenville (57), Hampton (1), Horry (47), Jasper (1), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (4), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (29), Marion (5), Marlboro (4), Newberry (3), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (7), Pickens (7), Richland (31), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (38), Sumter (14) and York (8).
Health authorities say evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else, DHEC said.
As of June 6, a total of 246,331 tests have been conducted in the state by public and private labs. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individuals tested statewide June 6 was 4,485 and the percent positive was 8.7%, DHEC reports.
Free coronavirus testing will be offered to the public on Thursday in Graniteville.
Testing will take place at 82 Canal Street in Graniteville from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
No appointments are necessary.
The agency recommends the following steps South Carolinians can take to protect themselves and others:
• Practicing social distancing.
• Wearing a mask in public.
• Avoiding group gatherings.
• Regularly washing your hands.
• Staying home if sick.