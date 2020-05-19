State health officials reported one additional case of coronavirus in Aiken County on Tuesday, giving the county a total of 156 positive cases overall.
Throughout the entire state, there are 137 new cases and eight additional deaths. Overall, there are 9,056 cases and 399 deaths in the state.
Six of those deaths reported Tuesday occurred in elderly individuals from Dillon (1), Greenville (4), and Lexington (1) counties, and two of these deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Cherokee (1) and Horry (1) counties.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers reported Tuesday that it has confirmed 31 cases of novel coronavirus and three deaths, according to a news release.
Three cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been logged at the AGY headquarters in Aiken County.
AGY Vice President of Operations Kelley Boetsch confirmed the cases to the Aiken Standard in a statement Tuesday afternoon. Exactly when the cases were identified or disclosed to the AGY workforce is not immediately clear.
Boetsch said the company "will continue to take preventative measures to" stay in line "with federal and state guidelines."
Also Tuesday, DHEC announced a new initiative that allows South Carolina emergency medical technicians (EMTs) to test patients for COVID-19.
DHEC has developed a training program to provide paramedics with guidance on how to collect COVID-19 specimens and is rolling out the training to EMTs and paramedics across the state.
As of Monday, the agency has trained more than 200 EMTs and paramedics in COVID-19 specimen collection.
South Carolina has 268 EMS agencies and 11,272 emergency personnel that includes first responders, EMTs, and paramedics.
Free Testing
Free testing is available May 21 at Johnston Elementary School, 514 Lee St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to DHEC, and May 22 at the Salley Fire Department, behind the building, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a message from state Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, a Lexington Democrat.
Staff writer Colin Demarest contributed to this article.