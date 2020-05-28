One new case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, was reported at the Savannah River Site on Thursday morning, a day after officials and contractors at the nuclear reserve began a shift back to so-called normal operations.
Twenty cumulative cases have now been logged at the site, about 30 minutes south of Aiken. Thirteen Savannah River Site employees have recovered from COVID-19 and have returned to work, according to an Energy Department spokesperson.
The first coronavirus case at the 310-square-mile federal complex was disclosed in late March. Last week the tally was around 15. Earlier this week, 18.
Approximately 10,000 people are employed at the Savannah River Site, home to millions of gallons of nuclear waste and metric tons of plutonium, among other things.
More than 250 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed across Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties as of Thursday morning. Most are in Aiken County.