Before the coronavirus pandemic slammed South Carolina’s economy really hard, leading to the closure of many businesses and a huge number of job losses, the number of Palmetto State residents working reached a record level.
The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce reported Friday that an estimated 2,334,652 individuals were employed as of the week of March 12.
That figure represented an increase of 1,428 people compared to the total in February 2020 as well as an increase of 43,290 individuals over March 2019.
At the same time, however, there was a black cloud looming on the horizon because the unemployment rate was rising.
An estimated 61,898 people did not have jobs. That figure represented an increase of 3,267 individuals from the total for February 2020.
But it was a decrease of 17,983 people when compared to March 2019.
South Carolina’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 2.6% in March 2020 from 2.5% in February 2020.
Nationally, the unemployment rate increased from 3.5% in February 2020 to 4.4% in March 2020.
That uptick reflected “some of the early effects of the coronavirus,” according to a Department of Employment and Workforce news release
“This change is the largest over-the-month since January of 1975, when it was also 0.9 percentage point,” the release states.
The figure for South Carolina’s estimated labor force, which is made up of people working and unemployed individuals looking for jobs, was 2,396,550.
That number represented an increase of 4,695 people compared to February 2020 and also an increase of 25,037 individuals from March 2019’s total.
The survey that generated the March 2020 statistics was completed “prior to the closings of many businesses and prior to our state truly experiencing the affects as we took shelter to combat COVID-19,” said Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey in a prepared statement. “We expect the release on May 22, 2020 to be a more accurate depiction of the current unemployment situation in our state.
“We know there is a continued uncertainty and many people are having problems filing claims,” he continued. “It is our goal to work with every one of these individuals to ensure their claim is filed and that they get a proper adjudication of it. While we are working with these individuals, we have been processing more than a quarter of a million claims within the last month. Prior to that, we processed approximately 7,000 claims per month. We have also been configuring our system to implement the five new federal programs.”