More than 650,000 people in South Carolina have filed unemployment insurance claims since mid-March, when the novel coronavirus pandemic began disrupting the Palmetto State’s economy.
The exact count was 651,750, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported Thursday.
Meanwhile, the number of new requests for assistance declined for the fourth consecutive week in the Palmetto State.
There were 16,062 claims filed during the seven-day period ending July 4. That total was down by 897 from the count of 16,959 for the week ending June 27.
In Aiken County, the number of requests for assistance fell after increasing for two consecutive weeks.
For the seven-day period ending July 4, there were 361 claims compared to 389 during the week ending June 27.
The count was 382 for the seven-day period ending June 20.
There were 68 claims filed in Edgefield County during the week ending July 4, and in Barnwell County, there were 88.
“We are now approaching a big financial shift nationwide as the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program is set to expire on Saturday, July 25,” said Dan Ellzey, executive director of the Department of Employment and Workforce, in a prepared statement Thursday. “According to the CARES Act, the FPUC expiration date depends on how each state defines its benefit week. In South Carolina, our claim week runs Sunday-Saturday, setting Saturday, July 25 as the last day the weekly $600 FPUC benefit can be disbursed in the state.
“With that being said,” Ellzey continued, “many South Carolina businesses are eagerly looking for workers. They have created safe, healthy and, in many instances, virtual workplaces.”
The Department of Employment and Workforce’s statistics are based on initial unemployment claims that individuals file after separation from an employer and are reported before eligibility for benefits has been determined.
Since mid-March, the Department of Employment and Workforce has paid out more than $2.9 billion in state unemployment insurance and federal aid.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that more than 1.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a historically high pace that shows that many employers are still laying people off in the face of a resurgent coronavirus.
The persistently elevated level of layoffs are occurring as a spike in virus cases has forced six states to reverse their move to reopen businesses. Those six — Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan and Texas — make up one-third of the U.S. economy, according to the Associated Press. Fifteen other states have suspended their re-openings. Collectively, the pullback has stalled a tentative recovery in the job market and is likely triggering additional layoffs.
The latest report from the United States Department of Labor showed that the number of applications for unemployment aid fell from 1.4 million in the previous week, the Associated Press reported. The figure has now topped 1 million for 16 consecutive weeks.
Before the pandemic, the record high for weekly unemployment applications was fewer than 700,000.