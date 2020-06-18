More than 600,000 people in South Carolina have applied for unemployment insurance benefits since mid-March, when the novel coronavirus began hammering the Palmetto State’s economy.
In addition, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported Tuesday that it has paid more than $2.2 billion in state and federal funds to provide jobless aid during that time period, the agency reported Thursday.
The exact number of claims that have been filed is 601,631.
“This is represents a significant number of people who have lost their jobs,” said Dan Ellzey, executive director of the Department of Unemployment and Workforce. “And it explains the magnitude of the money that has been paid out in unemployment benefits. On a positive note, our agency is hearing from numerous businesses that are actively looking for employees and industries that are busily ramping up to respond to consumer and market demands.”
During the week that ended June 13, 19,366 people filed claims. That number was down from the count of 22,734 for the seven-day period ending June 6.
In Aiken County, the number of requests for assistance declined, falling to 332 during the week ending June 13. The total was 435 for the seven-day period ending June 6.
There were 51 claims filed in Edgefield County and 74 filed in Barnwell County during the week ending June 13.
The Department of Employment and Workforce’s statistics are based on initial unemployment assistance requests that individuals file after separation from an employer and are reported before eligibility for benefits has been determined.
About 1.5 million laid-off workers nationwide applied for unemployment benefits last week, a historically high number, the Associated Press reported Thursday, even as the economy increasingly reopens and employers bring some people back to work.
The latest figure released by the United States Department of Labor marked the 11th straight weekly decline in applications since they peaked at nearly 7 million in March.
The decline was much smaller, though, than in recent weeks, falling just 58,000.
The total number of people receiving unemployment aid also fell slightly as some returned to their old jobs.