The number of new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the Palmetto State set a record for the third day in row and surpassed 1,000 for the second consecutive day, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Saturday.
The latest daily count was 1,157, up from 1,081 Friday. The total Thursday was 987.
In addition Saturday, there were five new probable COVID-19 cases, according to a DHEC press release.
Six of the new confirmed cases were in Aiken County. There were two each in Edgefield and Barnwell counties.
DHEC also announced Saturday that it had confirmed five additional deaths that were caused by the coronavirus.
The deceased were all elderly individuals, and none of them were from Aiken County.
Two were from Richland County. One each was from Florence, Lee and Oconee counties.
In all, during the pandemic, there have been 23,756 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Palmetto State and 644 deaths.
Currently, the DHEC count for probable cases is 30.
The number of confirmed cases during the pandemic, so far, in Aiken County is 267. The number of confirmed deaths is nine.
As of Saturday morning, 70.27% of the nearly 10,500 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina were in use.
Of the 7,365 in use, 673 were occupied by patients who had either tested positive or were “under investigation” for COVID-19, DHEC reported.
The total number of individuals tested for the coronavirus statewide Friday was 7,125, and 16.2% of the results were positive, according to the release. Those statistics didn't include antibody tests.