The Aiken Standard is reopening its main lobby area to the general public beginning today.
Out of concern for the well-being of our customers and employees, safety measures have been implemented and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
For those who wish to conduct business, there are many safe ways for customers to engage with the Aiken Standard:
• A drop box located in the vestibule at the Aiken Standard office at 326 Rutland Drive, NW, Aiken SC 29801.
• Send mail to the Aiken Standard at that address.
• Call the main number 803-648-2311 during regular office hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.