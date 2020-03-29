As an essential service, the Aiken Standard will continue to gather and deliver news and information to Aiken County during this unprecedented time. Being an effective communications company is top priority and the leadership is committed to balancing the demands of its core function while supporting public health efforts.
Out of concern for the well-being of our employees, customers, colleagues and the communities we serve, the Aiken Standard will temporarily close its main lobby area to the general public.
There are many safe ways for customers to engage with the Aiken Standard during this temporary change as listed in full at the bottom of page 2 of the daily newspaper.
Alternatively, the community is encouraged to contact the newspaper by using:
• A drop box located in the vestibule at the Aiken Standard office at 326 Rutland Drive, NW, Aiken SC 29801.
• Send mail to the Aiken Standard at that address.
• Join the Aiken Standard-Bearers, a Facebook page for Aiken Standard subscribers.
• Call the main number 803-648-2311 during regular office hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Whenever possible, the Aiken Standard tries to deliver papers to your home by 6 a.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. If you have delivery questions, phone lines are open at 6 a.m. daily. Please call by 10 a.m. for redelivery. Redelivery is not available in all areas of the county but customer service can credit your account for a missed delivery. To subscribe or set up your digital access, go to aikenstandard.com and click “subscribe” or call 803-644-2371.
The Aiken Standard has served as the news and information source for Aiken County since 1867.