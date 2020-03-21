The daily Aiken Standard newspaper is reacting to the current societal, professional and economic conditions caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
For example, we’re publishing fewer pages in the newspaper.
Due to the decline in the number of community meetings, canceled events, social activities, sporting events and other gatherings, there’s less news to report. Similarly, local businesses are severely limited in their interactions with the public, so they have reduced their regular advertisements soliciting business.
Most of you have noticed that you’re missing sales circulars in the newspaper. Major retailers and grocery stores have postponed their pre-printed fliers due to their inability to get confirmation from their suppliers on what will be delivered and stocked in their stores. We will notify our readers when they return to full distribution.
National and local leaders have announced suspensions on evictions and foreclosures which means that fewer public notices are required to be published in our paper of record for Aiken County. Locally, leaders are concerned about social distancing and put a halt to garage sales. All of these scenarios amount to fewer classified pages being printed each day.
The services provided by the Aiken Standard help our community through hurricanes, ice storms and even a novel coronavirus quarantine by providing credible news and a trusted avenue for businesses and services to expose their messages to exponentially more local viewers than a multitude of social media posts.
And there’s more news from the Aiken Standard. Readers are seeing volumes of local life-saving news every day in the newspaper and online at aikenstandard.com. Online viewership over the last week set new records.
Subscribers who receive the newspaper should set up their online access in order to view all the articles on aikenstandard.com. Digital access is included in all newspaper subscriptions. Call the Aiken Standard at 803-648-2311 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for assistance from the circulation department. They can walk you through the quick process.
With up-to-the-minute reporting on COVID-19, unlimited access to Aiken Standard local news is more important than ever. If you’re not a subscriber to the newspaper, consider an online-only subscription and access the news through one of the Aiken Standard apps. It’s less expensive than some of the other online services such as Hulu, Netflix, Amazon and Spotify and is the best source for news that matters to Aiken County. Digital activation enables you to receive breaking news alerts and other online-only content delivered to your electronic device that best suits your lifestyle.
Stay tuned. There’s more to come from the Aiken Standard.