The City of North Augusta is following a phased approach regarding when parks, recreation and tourism activity will begin picking up due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The city’s phased approach began with opening tennis courts and the disc golf course on May 8.
The next phase is opening playgrounds and athletic fields for local use only.
“Gov. (Henry) McMaster gave us the green light to open athletic fields and playgrounds on May 30, and to being playing baseball, softball and soccer games on June 15,” said Rick Meyer, director of North Augusta Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
Both playgrounds and the city’s two splashpads opened Saturday, May 30.
Spring sports have turned into summer sports, with softball, soccer and baseball being offered.
Phase three will include the opening of recreation centers, and Meyer said the target date for opening Riverview Park Activities Center is June 1.
“As of right now, we will only be able to open the track, cardio room and weight room. No basketball, volleyball or contact sports allowed in the gyms as of now,” he said.
The city will hold its annual Adventure Camp this summer with a few changes.
The camp will begin June 8, and will take place at the Community Center instead of at Riverview Park.
“The primary reason that we’re doing that is we’ll have the opportunity to isolate the campers and the counselors. They will be the only ones in the building Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.”
He said there will be temperature checks when kids are dropped off at the curb, and staff will be checked daily, as well.
Travel baseball and softball tournaments are coming back in June, as well.
“We will play our recreation leagues beginning on June 15 and have our first travel baseball tournament on June 20-21,” Meyer said.