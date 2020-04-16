NORTH AUGUSTA — The weekday early-education program at First Baptist Church of North Augusta gave its own spin to the series of parades being held by local schools this month as a way of helping teachers and their students see each other in person while still keeping the required distance for coronavirus-related safety.
Students in the program (with parents and other adults as chauffeurs) cruised through the church's main parking lot, with bubbles, balloons, signs and costumes as part of the scenery, in an event orchestrated by Dana McElmurray, the program's director.
"We miss our kids and our families so much, and our weekday families are spread out from Grovetown and Evans and Martinez (in Georgia) and North Augusta all the way to Aiken, and ... that's a long way for us to travel, so we decided to ask them to come here, and we're so excited that they did," McElmurray said.
"We have about 40 teachers out here, and we also have 'Adopt-a-Cop,'" she added, referring to the program's relationship with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety, through which officers make classroom visits to read stories and attend parties and other special events. Officers were part of Tuesday's gathering, and added some "flash" by way of lights on a fire truck and squad car.
"It was just very emotional to see all the children smiling and so happy, and being apart from everybody has just been really hard," said Victoria Nutting, a North Augusta resident whose grandson, Asher, 5, was part of the procession, as a student of teacher Kim Ketuski and her assistant, Melissa Guggenheim.
Mom Cara Bryan, also from North Augusta, made similar comments following her visit with 3-year-old twins Jo and Carter.
"They were just so perked up by it all, and I could just tell they… were just so happy to see their teachers and got to see some of their friends. I was just so appreciative, and we would do it every day if we could," she said, with a laugh. "We're just trying to get them out and help them still connect with people that they love in whatever way possible."