Two Aiken County organizations have been selected to receive funds from the newly formed CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.
ACTS of Aiken will receive a $50,000 grant to support vulnerable populations in the communities of Aiken, Wagner, Jackson and Graniteville. The funds will be used for assistance with food, prescriptions, rental and utility assistance.
Community Ministries of North Augusta will get a $40,000 grant to help individuals in need due to COVID-19 in the greater North Augusta and Edgefield areas. Support services include food, rental and utility assistance.
The United Way of the CSRA and the Community Foundation for the CSRA partnered to create the fund to provide needed resources to nonprofit organizations that serve vulnerable populations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $160,000 was distributed to organizations Tuesday, according to a news release.
The Community Foundation for the CSRA and the United Way will continue to assess the short- and long-term impacts of this health and economic crisis on the area.
For individuals who need assistance, they can reach United Way’s free information and referral service by dialing 2-1-1, or by visiting www.211csra.org to use the Community Resources Database. Each call is completely free and confidential.
Donations to the CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund can be made at www.uwcsra.org or www.cfcsra.org.