Life Choices Pregnancy Care Center is offering a new service in an effort to reach young children in families hit particularly hard in the coronavirus' economic disaster.
Kathryn Wade, the facility's executive director, said the idea, starting Monday, is to provide a boost for "anybody in the community who might be out of work right now and have babies or small children that need diapers, wipes – even clothing."
Resources are usually meant mainly for people who are taking part in the center's various programs, and free supplies are now available in a display in front of the facility during open hours. The facility has been closed in recent weeks due to coronavirus-related health concerns.
Gaye Voss, the center's director, made similar comments. "I think it's just a time to put out hope for the community. We've all been in a standstill, so to speak, and I know that our city and our county and our nation's moving forward, and this is just one way we can get started back to moving forward and reaching out and helping people."
The idea, she said, represents "out-of-the-box thinking," similar to what churches have used in recent weeks in moving away from in-person worship services in order to comply with restrictions and guidelines in the midst of the pandemic.
Wade noted, "Out here, we have blankets, diapers and wipes, and if people come up and they need clothing, we'll go in and pull out some clothing and stuff for them. We are trying to practice social distancing and being safe during this time."
Life Choices is based at 1900 Whiskey Road, between McDonald's and Millbrook Baptist Church. Hours are 9 am. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Details are at 803-649-9890 and www.pregnancyaiken.com.