A little before lunchtime Tuesday, Martha Wise brought a rack of women’s clothing outside and placed it near the front door of her store, White Rose Eclectics.
It was a sign that downtown Aiken businesses were stirring again after being shut down, for the most part, during the coronavirus pandemic.
“They’re letting us reopen, and I think it’s fine as long as you are wearing masks and doing social distancing,” Wise said. “There are people who are ready to get out and get back to some sort of normalcy, and I think we have to start somewhere.”
White Rose’s operating hours this week will be noon to 5 p.m., and plans call for the store to return to its regular schedule next week.
If someone wants to go inside White Rose to shop and doesn’t have a face mask, “we’ll provide them with one,” Wise said. “People aren’t going to come out at droves at first, but as time goes on, I think it (customer traffic) will build back up slowly.”
On Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster announced that retail businesses considered “nonessential,” such as department stores, jewelry shops, book stores and shoe shops, could reopen after being closed since 5 p.m. April 6.
They must, however, limit occupancy to five customers per 1,000 square feet, or 20% of posted occupancy limits, whichever is lower.
“I think it is appropriate that small businesses now are able to operate in pretty much the same format that the larger businesses have been able to operate,” said Tim O'Briant, economic development director for the City of Aiken. “Certainly, if a shopper at Target is not endangering the community, then a shopper a Lionel Smith Ltd. is not endangering the community if distance (from other shoppers) is maintained and there is a low level of customers in the store. It’s the same rule better applied across all businesses.”
At Caroline’s Boutique and Pitter Patter Children’s Boutique, “we are sort of open, and we are very excited about being sort of open,” said Manager Catherine Gouge, whose parents, Tony and Leslie Gouge, own the businesses, which share a retail space.
“It’s a soft open,” she continued. “We still want to encourage people to use our website and use curbside pickup. We offer virtual shopping, and we’ll send videos. We’ll do ‘Zooms’ or FaceTimes.
“But if you need to come in, we’ll welcome you to come in. We are very much limiting the number of people we have in at the same time and that will allow us to clean in between people and give them plenty of space to shop.”
Owner Van Smith and his staff were preparing Tuesday to start letting customers come back inside Lionel Smith Ltd. to purchase men’s clothing beginning Wednesday.
“We have been doing a deep cleaning of the store to get ready to open correctly and fully,” Smith said. “We’re taking inventories to make sure our inventory in our computer is correct. Then, we are possibly going to have a grand reopening Saturday or have a grand reopening Monday (April 27). Hopefully, we can do that sooner rather than later. We’re keeping the door locked today because we are cleaning, but today is the last day of having it locked all the time. We’re just going to watch closely to make sure we don’t have too many people in here.”
Cindy Rudisill, who owns Cyndi’s Sweet Shoppe with her husband Dick, wasn’t planning to reopen the candy store until at least April 27, and she might wait even longer.
“I really want to see what other downtown stores are doing,” she said. “If most downtown stores aren’t going to open, it’s not going be profitable. With everything that is going on, I really am very torn, but I definitely understand why businesses need to be open. These are people’s lives. This (the pandemic) is still going on and of course, it concerns me. But I also understand that individuals have businesses that aren’t bringing any money in. Their families have to survive. They have to survive. It’s a huge thing. I get it.”
On the sidewalk outside Epona, an equine-inspired boutique, there was a colorful open sign Tuesday. There also were tables outside the shop with face masks and neck gaiters on them for sale.
Owner Gina Greer is operating Epona on a limited schedule that she posts on the store’s Facebook page, and her focus is personal protective gear.
“We’re pretty much only selling masks,” she said. “If a couple of people at a time want to come inside and buy other things, we’re not going to tell them no. I consider masks essential. Clothing and jewelry and bits and bobs are not essential."
Greer would like to wait a while before resuming more normal business operations.
“I want to see how this virus goes,” she said. “I’ll open (on a full-time basis) when I feel it’s safe and not when somebody is politically saying to open.”
A number of other stores downtown remained closed Tuesday.