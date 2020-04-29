There's something lurking in Aiken's pipes that is causing an issue for home-stayers throughout the city.
A congestion of non-flushable material, namely "flushable wipes," are causing pipe blockages and sewer backups in several residential homes throughout the city.
The issue, while not uncommon under normal circumstances, has been increasing since mid-March due to the number of people staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic – and subsequently using more, and different sorts of, toilet tissue products while actual toilet paper is in short supply, said Engineering and Utilities Director Mike Przybylowicz.
While he could not give an exact number of how many sewer systems were being affected, he confirmed that the department was getting "three or four calls a week" from residents who have experienced sewer backup issues.
Another underlying issue adding to the backups lies in the pipes themselves, which could have cracks, and are more degradable than other pipes.
"You see a little bit of everything, and older cities [or towns] have more pipe issues," Przybylowicz said. "Then, you have more people home and flushing things that looks like it's flushable, but [are not.]"
Toilet paper is designed to breakdown more instantly than most wipes, which are thicker and more durable for non-bathroom purposes.
The City of Aiken does not have its own treatment system but sends the city's sewage to Horse Creek Treatment Plant at Beech Island, SC, roughly 15 miles west of Aiken.
Przybylowicz could not confirm if the plant was having issues or is experiencing an influx of extra sewage from home-stayers at this time.
This problem, however, is being experienced in other towns and cities.
Facilities across the country have already reported issues with their sewer collection systems from flushable wipes, according to a recent story from CNN.
California and New York facilities have even reported other items such as plastic gloves being flushed.
The bill to repair the damage varies depending on the plumbing service hired to fix the problem and the clean-up afterward if there is water damage.
Local plumbing businesses like Southern Plumbing, Electrical, Heating & Air charge anywhere from $300 to $700 for sewer backup repairs, with the cleanup service being redirected to a different company.
Home Advisor lists the price to repair a sewer main as anywhere between $1,073 and $4,054, depending on the kind of damage. A full sewer line replacement ranges from $3,000 to $25,000.
The only real solution to help relieve the issue is really to watch what is sent down toilets by reading the packaging and throwing wipes and other non-toilet paper products in the trash, Przybylowicz said.
"Be sure what you flush is flushable and that it goes down immediately," Przybylowicz said. "If there's a question, do not use."