No new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 were reported Sunday in Aiken County.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 113 new cases of the coronavirus across the state, including two additional deaths.
One death occurred in an elderly individual with underlying health conditions who was a resident of Charleston County. A middle-aged individual with underlying health conditions who was a resident of Greenville County also died.
The total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina is 3,319, and 82 have died, according to a news release from DHEC.
The number of new cases by county are as follows:
Allendale (1), Anderson (4), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (16), Charleston (8), Chester (1), Colleton (1), Darlington (2), Dillion (2), Dorchester (4), Florence (6), Greenville (14), Hampton (1), Horry (2), Kershaw (1), Lancaster (3), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (10), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Oconee (1), Richland (15), Spartanburg (4), Sumter (2) and York (7).
Georgetown County lost one case from its total count as the individual was determined during case investigations to be a resident of another state.
DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.
As of April 11, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 10,335 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,225 were positive and 9,110 were negative. A total of 31,426 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is between 24 and 48 hours.
For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.