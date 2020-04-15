State health authorities confirmed 105 more South Carolinians have tested positive for COVID-19 and 10 more patients across the state have died from the virus.
None of the deaths or new cases reported Wednesday were in Aiken County.
Of the patients who died, seven were elderly with underlying health conditions and two were middle-aged with underlying health conditions.
The remaining patient was elderly and health authorities are investigating that person's medical history, according to an S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control news release.
South Carolina now has a total of 3,656 coronavirus cases and 107 deaths from the virus as of April 15.
In Aiken County, there have been 60 coronavirus cases confirmed and three deaths.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers has confirmed 23 of Aiken County's COVID-19 cases.
Two patients are currently receiving treatment at the hospital. A patient has also died at the hospital from coronavirus.
Additional test results for more Aiken County patients are pending, according to a news release from the hospital.
Although elective procedures have been canceled, the Emergency Department is still equipped to handle medical emergencies other than COVID-19.
"Unfortunately, many hospitals have started to see patients that have waited too long to come to the Emergency Department for a life-threatening condition due to an understandable fear of being exposed to COVID-19," the release said. "However, prolonged medical isolation for concerning symptoms may have detrimental effects on health and it is encouraged that individuals seek immediate medical care in these situations."
“We appreciate all for continuing to turn to us for guidance and for allowing our Emergency Department to continue to serve the emergent needs of our community,” said Jim O’Loughlin, CEO of Aiken Regional Medical Centers. “We will work to accommodate all urgent and emergent requests on a clinical priority basis and will resume elective scheduling when appropriate.”
During a weekly Aiken Rotary Club meeting that was conducted online, Aiken Regional COO Matt Merrifield said the hospital's team was handling coronavirus challenges "incredibly well."
Merrifield said the hospital, aside from implementing visitor restrictions, has also doubled its number of negative pressure rooms used for treatment of patients with respiratory issues such as COVID-19.
"We have also worked with the state to expand out capacity...well beyond what we're used to," Merrifield said.
Hospital bed use increased to over 54% capacity on Wednesday, according to DHEC. There are approximately 5,100 hospital beds currently available in medical facilities across the state.
Over 34,700 South Carolinians have been tested for coronavirus.