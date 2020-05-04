State health authorities confirmed another 135 positive coronavirus cases in South Carolina Monday, bringing the state's total confirmed COVID-19 cases up to 6,757.
Eight additional COVID-19 deaths were also announced by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control Monday. Six of the patients were elderly and two were middle-aged.
None of the deaths or cases DHEC confirmed Monday are in Aiken County.
As of May 4, Aiken County has 108 confirmed coronavirus cases. Six people have died from the virus.
DHEC is planning on increasing COVID-19 testing across parts of South Carolina, according to a press release. As such, the agency predicts the number of confirmed cases will increase in the coming weeks.
Testing is currently still limited to severely symptomatic or high-risk patients in many parts of the state.
DHEC has updated its projections for South Carolina's outbreak in throughout the month. The agency estimates the state will see at least 1,000 new coronavirus cases per week by mid-May. Almost 10,000 people are expected to have been infected by May 23.