A peaceful protest and march was held in downtown Aiken on Saturday. More than 50 residents gathered to march in support of a message of racial equality following similar protests nationwide after the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Jesse Jackson, of Aiken, addresses the crowd after the protesters completed a march throughout downtown Aiken on Saturday. Jackson thanked all of the participants and said, "Thank y'all for coming out. This is all about unity, love. We all got to stand together. ... It's all about right or wrong. Racism fuels ignorance. Right or wrong. Stand together or we won't stand a chance."
A peaceful protest and march was held in downtown Aiken on Saturday.
More than 50 residents gathered at the Newberry Street Festival Center on Saturday afternoon to march in support of a message of racial equality following similar protests nationwide after the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Many protesters held signs saying "Black Lives Matter" and "I Can't Breathe." Chants of "no justice, no peace" and "black lives matter" were repeated over and over as the protesters walked in the heat.
The protesters marched peacefully from Newberry Street, along Park Avenue to the Aiken County Courthouse, where they were met with honks of support from motorists passing by and calls of support from other residents walking along the sidewalks.
A peaceful protest and march was held in downtown Aiken on Saturday.
The marchers then made their way from the courthouse back to Newberry Street, through The Alley and up Laurens Street, looping back to Newberry via Richland Avenue.
