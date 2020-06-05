Any adult is eligible for a coronavirus test next week in Graniteville, where a mobile unit provided by Aiken Regional Medical Centers and state health authorities will provide free COVID-19 testing for a limited time to the community.
Diana Gurley, director of Laboratory Services at Aiken Regional and coordinator of the event, said any adult aged 18 or older can be tested for free next week, with or without health insurance.
The mobile unit testing in Aiken County will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11. Although the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's website lists the testing site at Leavelle McCampbell Middle School, event organizers have clarified that testing will take place at the school's old campus at 82 Canal St. in Graniteville.
S.C. DHEC has been partnering with medical providers across the state to provide free community coronavirus testing to rural and underserved areas in South Carolina. Mobile units help bring the testing sites to these areas so rural residents who may lack access to adequate transportation don't have to travel long distances to permanent testing sites.
DHEC confirmed 447 new coronavirus cases Friday – the largest daily increase in cases thus far. In addition, 13 new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in 11 elderly victims and two middle-aged victims.
No new deaths were announced in Aiken County, where only one new case was confirmed Friday.
Aiken County has had 216 coronavirus cases confirmed by DHEC, including one new one Friday. Of those diagnosed in Aiken County, eight have died.
Two new cases were confirmed in Barnwell County on Friday, along with one new case in Edgefield County.
Statewide, 13,453 cases have been confirmed, along with 538 COVID-19 related deaths, according to DHEC.
For next week's testing, the only thing people need to bring with them to participate is a South Carolina state-issued identification such as a driver's license, Gurley said.
Because there is a limited amount of supplies, only 350 people can be tested at the mobile unit next week. Those who arrive for a test will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.
Test results will be delivered within 72 hours via phone call.
The hospital may also plan more mobile testing units with S.C. DHEC in the coming weeks, Gurley said.