South Carolina health authorities confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County and another 592 cases across the rest of the state Wednesday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 26 deaths across the state, including one in Aiken County. The death occurred on Aug. 27, and the victim was elderly.
Of the other victims, 20 of the victims were elderly and five were middle-aged. The deaths occurred between Aug. 22 and Sept. 1.
S.C. DHEC is also investigating 45 new probable cases in the state.
Also on Wednesday, Barnwell County had two confirmed cases, while Edgefield County had four new cases.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 2,184 as of Wednesday with 58 coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers reported Wednesday it has confirmed 636 cases of novel coronavirus in Aiken County. Of these 633 individuals, 18 are currently receiving care in the hospital and 38 have died.
The hospital also said in a news release that additional individuals have been tested for COVID-19, but test results have not been received yet.
The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide Wednesday was 3,063, and the percent positive was 19.6%.
As of Wednesday, about 75.19% of ICU beds in South Carolina are occupied.
There are 892 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state; 145 of those patients are on ventilators.
S.C. DHEC said testing for COVID-19 is important because it can identify people who are infected with the virus. If they have symptoms, they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected.
S.C. DHEC is working to make testing available in a communities across the state. Currently, there are 240 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 17 with new testing events added regularly.
A free mobile testing event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell.
To find a mobile testing clinic, visit scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.