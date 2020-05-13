State health authorities confirmed another nine coronavirus cases in Aiken County on Wednesday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 132 as of May 13.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control also confirmed seven more people have died from COVID-19 related causes, according to a news release. None of the new deaths occurred in Aiken County.
Five of the patients whose deaths were announced Wednesday were elderly; the remaining were middle-aged.
DHEC has not confirmed whether any of the individuals had underlying health conditions.
Also Wednesday, a new coronavirus case was diagnosed in Barnwell County and two new cases were diagnosed in Edgefield County.
The agency confirmed 133 new coronavirus cases across South Carolina on Wednesday, including the nine cases from Aiken County. More than 8,000 people have now been confirmed to have coronavirus in the state. Of those, 362 have died, according to DHEC.
The agency asks that South Carolinians continue to practice social distancing measures, such as avoiding large gatherings and wearing masks and cloth face coverings when going out in public, according to the news release.
For more info about COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov.