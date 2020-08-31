South Carolina health authorities confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County and another 642 cases across the rest of the state Monday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 12 deaths across the state. Eleven of the victims were elderly and one was middle-aged. The deaths occurred between July 15 and Aug. 30. No new deaths were reported in Aiken County.
S.C. DHEC is also investigating 26 new probable cases in the state, including three in Aiken County.
Also on Monday, Barnwell County had two confirmed cases and one probable case. Edgefield County had no new cases.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 2,172 as of Monday with 56 coronavirus-related deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide Monday was 4,177, and the percent positive was 15.6%.
As of Monday, about 70.29% of ICU beds in South Carolina are occupied.
There are 934 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state; 136 of those patients are on ventilators.
S.C. DHEC said testing for COVID-19 is important because it can identify people who are infected with the virus. If they have symptoms, they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected.
S.C. DHEC is working to make testing available in a communities across the state. Currently, there are 248 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 17 with new testing events added regularly.
A free mobile testing event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, sponsored by DHEC/EMT, at the Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell.
A S.C. DHEC partner mobile testing event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, sponsored by MUSC/Clemson, at the Neighborhood Center, 400 Church St., Edgefield.
To find a mobile testing clinic, visit scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.