South Carolina continues to see more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus reported per day, according to data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC confirmed 1,505 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, including nine new cases in Aiken County.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers has confirmed 147 of the county's COVID-19 cases. Five of those patients have died from coronavirus-related causes, the hospital said Monday.
Six additional deaths were reported due to coronavirus-related causes on Monday. The victims (five elderly, one middle-aged) were not from Aiken County.
DHEC is investigating 133 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and eight probable deaths.
Young adults continue to make up the majority of the state's coronavirus cases, accounting for nearly a quarter of South Carolina's confirmed cases.
As of July 6, 22% of the state's COVID-19 patients have been adults aged 21-30. More than half the state's coronavirus cases are in residents under the age of 41.
Though a statewide mask ordinance has not been in issued in South Carolina – and S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has stated he has no plans to enact one – several cities and municipalities have passed mandatory mask ordinances.
The City of Aiken passed a resolution to encourage the public to wear masks and plans to revisit the topic of possibly instituting a mask ordinance in the future.
Several coronavirus testing events are coming up in Aiken County this week in an effort to increase testing in rural areas. In the latest batch of testing, almost 19% of results were positive for COVID-19.
Currently, there are 1,260 hospital beds across the state occupied by patients due to coronavirus-related concerns.