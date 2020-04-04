The Aiken Standard is offering a free webinar about how businesses can market their products and services during a crisis.
The 45-minute live session starts at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
It will be led by nationally known marketing and advertising experts Gordon Borrell, Corey Elliott and Jim Brown of Williamsburg, Va.-based Borrell Associates Inc. They will discuss how to manage marketing in times of crisis and provide examples of how some businesses thrive in difficult periods such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
The webinar will include localized opportunities with Post and Courier-affiliated publications as well as broader-based general strategies.
Go to postandcourier.com/crisismarketing to reserve a spot.
"As a local business, we understand the challenges being faced in Aiken," said Rhonda Overbey, publisher of the Aiken Standard.
"Our company has been associated with Borrell and Associates for years. I believe providing this free webinar and expert advice on crisis marketing and hearing how others are succeeding will be helpful," she said. "We’re not selling anything on the webinar. It’s free and it’s intended to help. The core mission of the Aiken Standard hasn’t changed. In addition to providing local news and information to Aiken County, we continue to connect readers, viewers and advertisers during this crisis and beyond.”