National grocery store chain The Fresh Market recently announced its stores will now require shoppers to wear face masks while inside its store.
The new policy, which went into effect Tuesday, was made in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest recommendations, according to the store's website.
In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the CDC recommends wearing a face covering in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
At Aiken's Fresh Market, located off Whiskey Road, several shoppers were seen wearing face masks.
For some shoppers, like Gary Finnen, wearing a mask to go grocery shopping has already become the new normal.
For the past four weeks, Finnen has worn his face mask and gloves while out shopping.
When he learned of The Fresh Market's new policy, his reaction was to say, "Thank God."
"I just don’t think anyone is taking it seriously enough," Finnen said. "I’ve got family in England who have been quarantined and sick for eight weeks now, and I’ve been wondering when people are going to start taking this a little more seriously. I think it's a little selfish for people who don’t do it, so I do support businesses that understand the problem."
The CDC reports that wearing cloth face masks can keep people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others in public areas.
With this in mind, shoppers Carol and Andy Tershak said they both wear their masks while shopping in an effort to protect others.
“By us wearing masks, we’re protecting other people; and I worry about the people who work in the stores all day, and I'm hoping this will help," Carol said.
“I think everybody needs to follow this or we’re going to be in trouble," Andy said. "Even if we get over the hump, we could have a second occurrence. We’re in this for the long haul. We've got to do our part."
More information and instructions for how to make cloth face masks can be found online at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.