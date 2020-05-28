Even though many businesses have reopened after being closed temporarily because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, residents of the Palmetto State are continuing to lose their jobs.
There were 24,950 new requests for unemployment insurance benefits during the seven-day period that ended May 23, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, or DEW.
But the number of people filing such claims was down for the sixth week in a row, the agency reported Thursday.
That figure represented a decline of 4,496 claims from the week ending May 16, when the count was 29,446.
Since the pandemic began disrupting South Carolina’s economy in mid-March, there have been 540,545 requests for assistance.
In Aiken County, the number of claims dropped to 538 for the week ending May 23 from 734 during the previous seven-day period.
There were 106 claims in Edgefield County during the week ending May 23 and 150 in Barnwell County.
DEW’s statistics are based on initial unemployment claims that individuals file after separation from an employer and are reported before eligibility for benefits has been determined.
“While we see another downward-trending week, the number of people filing initial claims in South Carolina is still high, demonstrating the serious importance of the jobs that are now becoming available in our state as more and more businesses reopen their doors carefully and safely,” said DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey in a prepared statement. “Our agency is tasked with offering critical benefits during unemployment and critical services for re-employment. If you are in a position where you know that your layoff was permanent and you need help finding your next job opportunity, please know that our staff and the employees of the SC Works centers throughout the state are here to help.”
According to the DEW’s news release Thursday, the agency has paid more than $1.5 billion in a combination of state unemployment insurance benefits and funds from two CARES Act programs: Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
DEW on Wednesday announced the launch of a third CARES Act program. Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation provides 13 additional weeks of state unemployment insurance benefits after the 20 weeks provided by South Carolina have expired.
Based on information released by DEW last week, South Carolina had an unemployment rate of 12.1% in April.
In individual counties, the rate ranged from a low of 7.1% in Saluda County to a high of 22.7% in Horry County.
Aiken County had one of the lowest rates, 9.9%. The rate in Edgefield County was 10.3%, and it was 10.4% in Barnwell County.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that roughly 2.1 million people nationwide applied for unemployment benefits last week, “a sign that companies are still slashing jobs in the face of a deep recession even as more businesses reopen and rehire some laid-off employees.”
According to the United States Department of Labor, about 41 million people have now applied for aid since the virus outbreak intensified in March, but not all of them are still unemployed
The Department of Labor’s count of all the people now receiving unemployment aid is 21 million. That is a “rough measure” of the number of unemployed Americans, the Associated Press reported.