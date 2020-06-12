State health authorities confirmed a staggering 770 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina on Friday along with another death from complications due to the virus in Aiken County.
The Aiken County victim was an elderly individual – as were the other four patients who were reported to have died from COVID-19 related causes Friday. They were residents of Charleston, Lexington, Orangeburg and Richland counties, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Of the 770 new cases reported Friday (a record-high for cases reported in a 24-hour period in S.C.), five were in Aiken County. One case was also reported in Edgefield County.
According to DHEC, about 15% of the total COVID-19 test results generated yesterday resulted in positive cases – meaning 1 in 7 people tested positive.
A higher percent positive may indicate elevated spread of disease in communities, DHEC has said.
There have been 225 confirmed coronavirus cases in Aiken County as of June 12, according to DHEC. Nine Aiken County deaths have been reported from coronavirus-related causes.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers has confirmed 36 cases, according to a press release. Four of the patients the hospital has treated for COVID-19 have died.
Coronavirus test results for more patients are expected in the coming days, the hospital said.
Given the recent spike in cases in South Carolina, state health authorities are continuing to urge the public to practice social distancing, wear masks in public, increase hand washing and avoid large gatherings if possible.
Statewide, 17,170 people have been confirmed to have the virus and nearly 600 have died.
To increase testing in rural or underserved areas, DHEC is continuing to partner with local agencies to deliver free COVID-19 drive-thru testing units.
The next free testing site to be held in Aiken County will take place Thursday, June 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 1115 York St. in Aiken – a former Bi-Lo site now being transformed to become the new home of Second Baptist Church of Aiken.