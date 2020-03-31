Disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic haven’t had a significant impact on first phase of a major renovation project at the Aiken County Public Library.
“It’s coming along beautifully,” said Bill Reynolds, who serves as the Friends of the Aiken County Public Library’s president, on Tuesday.
The front steps of the facility, which many considered to be dangerous, are in the process of being replaced following their demolishment.
The work “is just about on schedule,” Reynolds said. “Unless something happens, it’s going to be finishing up at the end of next week.”
The installation of the new stairway’s handrails hasn’t taken place yet, and some of the stones that are being used in the construction of steps were damaged and must be replaced.
“They happened to be on the bottom of the pile, and they didn’t know they were broken until they got down to the bottom,” Reynolds said.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the project’s first phase was held in January.
McMillan Pazdan Smith, a Greenville-based architecture firm, designed the new stairway.
J.E. Stewart Builders Inc. of Aiken is in charge of its construction.
The cost is expected to be $165,000.
“It may be a little under budget,” Reynolds said.
A public-private sector partnership between Aiken County government and the Friends of the Library is funding the renovation.
For every dollar provided by Friends of the Library, the county is contributing $2 from Capital Project Sales Tax funds.
Under the terms of the partnership agreement, up to $3 million will be generated.
Improvements also will be made to the first and second floors of the library’s interior. In addition, an elevator will be constructed at the front of the building.
“We hope to have the exciting plans for the next phase finalized pretty soon,” Reynolds said.
The Friends of the Library and county government would like to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the library’s new steps, but no date has been set because of the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
“We’re just going to have to play it by ear and be flexible,” Reynolds said. “It depends on the circumstances.”
Located on Chesterfield Street in Aiken, the library is closed to the public through at least April 19.