The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Sunday it is investigating 22 additional cases of the novel coronavirus. This brings the total number statewide to 195 cases in 33 counties.
The virus has caused three deaths throughout the state, according to the S.C. DHEC website.
There have been over 1,400 negative tests confirmed throughout the state as well.
Kershaw County, to the north of Columbia, has the most reported cases in the state with 44 cases. Officials have said some of the COVID-19 cases there were due to “community spread."
Aiken County reported its first coronavirus case on Friday, according to DHEC. Edgefield County reported its first case Saturday.
No details on either case have been released.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Saturday that ordering South Carolinians to shelter in place because of the coronavirus pandemic is not under consideration at this time.
DHEC has set up a Care Line (1-855-472-3432) to help answer general questions about coronavirus.
For those looking for COVID-19 test results, call the healthcare provider/facility who collected the sample. Results cannot be obtained from the DHEC Care Line.