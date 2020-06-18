South Carolina state health authorities are urging the public to take precautions after confirming 987 new coronavirus cases in a single day, shattering the state's previous record for the most cases reported in a 24-hour period.
“Every one of us has a role to play in stopping COVID-19," said State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell in a statement. "This virus does not spread on its own. It’s spread around our state by infected people who carry it wherever they go – their work, the supermarket, the post office, a friend’s house. By not following public health precautions, many are putting all at risk."
Of the 987 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday, 10 are in Aiken County, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Aiken County now has 256 confirmed cases and nine confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.
According to DHEC, Thursday's high number of cases also came with an elevated percent positive – over 14%. That means one in seven people tested positive for coronavirus.
"It is essential that each of us, every day, wear a mask in public and stay physically distanced from others," Bell said. "We understand that what we’re continuing to ask of everyone is not easy and that many are tired of hearing the same warnings and of taking the same daily precautions, but this virus does not take a day off. Every day that we don’t all do our part, we are extending the duration of illnesses, missed work, hospitalizations and deaths in our state."
Bell warned South Carolinians about the fact that there is no vaccine for the virus, and said "individual behaviors and actions" are what will stop the spread.
"Healthy people may feel they are resistant to the virus, may feel that even if they contract it, they’ll have mild symptoms and feel better in a few days," Bell said. "This may be true for some – but it’s also true that we are seeing hospitalizations and deaths in those who were previously healthy and in almost every age group."
South Carolinians aged 21-30 make up the largest proportion of COVID-19 cases in the state based on age group. Coronavirus-related deaths are still mostly reported in elderly patients, though deaths have occurred in younger victims.
The pandemic continues to disproportionately impact African Americans compared to other races. Despite making up less than 30% of the state's population, African Americans make up the largest proportion of South Carolina coronavirus deaths by race.
Four additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported Thursday along with the spike in new cases. Three of the victims were elderly and one was middle-aged. None were residents of Aiken County.
South Carolina's coronavirus count currently stands at 21,533 confirmed cases and 621 confirmed deaths. DHEC is investigating 15 additional probable cases of COVID-19 statewide, according to a press release.
It is unclear how the pandemic will affect students' return to school in the fall. On Friday, June 19, AccelerateED – a state task force created to tackle COVID-19 issues in schools – will finalize a report on coronavirus-related recommendations and considerations for school districts to implement at the local level later this year.
The meeting will be live streamed at ed.sc.gov at 10 a.m. Friday morning.