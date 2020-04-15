Aiken's municipal court is going on its fifth week of being suspended since the decision was made on March 16 in an effort to limit gatherings amid the spread of the coronavirus.
Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said court could resume in early May, however, the suspension could be extended.
“We’re now under the governor's executive orders," Bedenbaugh said. "We’ll be watching that and staying in step if he extends it."
The city's municipal court is typically used if an individual receives a traffic citation or other small citations from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Tickets can still be paid in advance by mailing in payments to the municipal court records window at 834 Beaufort St., Bedenbaugh said.
"Folks who want to go in front of the judge to perhaps get the fine reduced, that’s who this is affecting," Bedenbaugh said.
However, the circumstance of the pandemic is being taken into consideration, Bedenbaugh said.
Those with citations who wish to go before a judge are asked to contact the municipal court at 803-642-7676.