A cul-de-sac in Houndslake had a unique atmosphere Monday afternoon, courtesy of the Mountain Dulcimers of Aiken, as the musical group gave a performance, offering some relief for local residents who have not been out and around much in recent weeks, due to health guidelines.
The group, with a roster numbering 25, has also been less active than normal over the past couple of months, with coronavirus concerns affecting both the musicians and potential audiences. Monday's appearance, however, included plenty of "social distancing" and an audience numbering no more than 20 for a soundtrack that included such creations as "Amazing Grace," "Rocky Top" and "Water is Wide."
On board for the afternoon event were musicians Gary Warnock, Lani Snug, Ginny Busbee, Larry Gleason and Carmen Armstrong.
"Since we are mostly older people, a lot of the people just don't want to get out and take a chance on getting sick," Warnock said.
The group, composed mostly of Aiken residents but also drawing from a far afield as Denmark, dates back to 2011. It traditionally plays in schools, at nursing homes and (on the fourth Saturday of most months) at the Aiken Railroad Depot.
One of Monday's challenges, Warnock said, was in having the players spread out a few feet apart, in a line.
"We usually sit in a circle," he said, noting that the linear layout made it harder for players to hear each other. Monday's idea was for a small gathering in a secure, outdoor setting.
Rehearsals are normally held twice a month, with St. John's United Methodist Church as the host site, and publicity tends to be by word of mouth, Warnock said, noting that a performance in Snug's part of Cedar Creek led to questions from neighbors about "why they weren't invited." That led to another performance in Cedar Creek, and others have been given in Aiken Estates and Houndslake.