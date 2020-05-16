Hundreds of new coronavirus cases were confirmed by South Carolina health authorities Saturday, including more than a dozen cases in Aiken County.
According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, Aiken County has 13 new COVID-19 cases, Barnwell County has one new case, and Edgefield County has two new cases.
Overall, the agency confirmed 276 COVID-19 cases across South Carolina on Saturday. This brings the state's total confirmed COVID-19 count up to 8,661 confirmed cases as of May 16, according to DHEC. Aiken County has 150 of those cases.
Of the 380 COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DHEC, seven have occurred in Aiken County.
No new coronavirus deaths were confirmed on Saturday. This is the first day in several weeks DHEC has not announced a new coronavirus death in South Carolina.
Also on Saturday, U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs said she would do her best to decide quickly if a requirement that absentee ballots in South Carolina have the signature of a witness is constitutional with people trying to stay isolated because of the coronavirus.
South Carolina's primary is June 9, leaving Childs just over three weeks to decide the case before the election.
Childs' decision was made a little less daunting Wednesday when the governor signed into law a bill passed the day before allowing anyone to get an absentee ballot without an excuse for just this June's primary. The original lawsuit also asked the judge to allow all absentee ballots for any reason.
Childs said she understood the need for a quick decision after hearing arguments from more than a dozen lawyers both in an empty courtroom and on video Friday, The State newspaper reported.
“We are going to do our best to turn this around quickly because we know there’s a lot at stake for all the people involved,” Childs said.
The South Carolina Election Commission argued to keep the requirement. The additional signature on a voter's envelope was put in place to prevent fraud, said agency attorney Liz Crum, citing a 1980 voting fraud scandal in Dillon County, when more than 35 people pleaded guilty.
Attorneys on the other side said that was long ago and fears of COVID-19 make getting someone to witness an absentee ballot dangerous.
“Our clients clearly will suffer irreparable harm if they are going to have to choose between catching a deadly illness on one hand, and casting a ballot on the other,” said Deuel Ross, a lawyer for the NAACP Legal and Educational Fund.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.